Air raids on Libya's Sirte kill 2 pro-unity govt fighters

Drone strikes on Libya's coastal town of Sirte killed two pro-unity government fighters and wounded 18 others on Monday, their force said, blaming foreign powers backing military strongman Khalifa Haftar. The three raids on the former Islamic State group bastion targeted the city's Al-Sabaa district and Al-Gordabiya airbase south of the city, said the Sirte Security Force's spokesman, Taha Hadid.

The raids were carried out by "foreign drones" supplied by outside powers which support Haftar, he said. The Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) set up the security forces shortly after pro-GNA forces ousted IS jihadists from the coastal city, their North African stronghold, following a grueling 2016 offensive.

Haftar's self-styled Libyan National Army has been battling since early April to seize the capital from pro-GNA forces, which control the coastline between Tripoli and Sirte. The two sides are embroiled in a stalemate in the capital's southern outskirts and have resorted to airstrikes.

Also on Monday, pro-GNA forces reported new overnight airstrikes on Tripoli's Mitiga airport, closed since the start of the month due to repeated attacks. Haftar accuses the GNA of using the former airbase for military purposes -- namely, for launching Turkish drones against his troops.

The GNA for its part accuses the United Arab Emirates of providing Haftar with drones in support of his offensive on the capital. Since April, the fighting around Tripoli has killed over 1,000 people and wounded almost 6,000, while some 120,000 others have been displaced, according to the World Health Organization.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)