Blast at president rally in central Afghanistan kills at least 24

PTI Kabul
Updated: 17-09-2019 14:52 IST
At least 24 people have been killed and 32 wounded after a suicide blast outside a campaign rally being held by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in central Parwan province on Tuesday, a hospital official said. "The toll includes women and children," Parwan hospital director Dr. Abdul Qasim Sangin told AFP. Interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said the bomber had been on a motorbike and had detonated at the first checkpoint leading to the rally. Ghani was unhurt.

The toll emerged as a second blast rocked central Kabul, the latest to hit the Afghan capital, with an interior ministry official stating he would give more details later.

COUNTRY : Afghanistan
