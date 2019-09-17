Flights to Kathmandu airport affected due to foggy weather

Flights coming to Kathmandu from various parts of the country as well as international destinations have been affected due to low visibility caused by incessant rain in the valley. Both domestic and international flights have failed to land at the Tribhuvan International Airport on Tuesday due to low visibility, said the airport's General Manager Raj Kumar Chettri.

He informed that planes coming from New Delhi were running circles around Kathmandu whereas domestic flights have been put on hold at their respective airports. According to officials, at least 250 foreign tourists have been stranded in Lukla, the gateway to Mt Everest, due to poor weather. The choppers had been flown to Lukla from Kathmandu to rescue the stranded foreign trekkers at Lukla.

Continuous rains have occurred in Kathmandu since Monday and the rain is expected to continue till Thursday, according to Weather Forecasting Division. Kathmandu airport have been hit by low visibility with dense fog.

Monsoon activities have increased in central Nepal mainly due to low pressure building up around Orissa and West Bengal of India and air mixed with water vapour coming from the Bay of Bengal, according to experts.

