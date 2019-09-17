Iran says three Australians detained for spying

Iran on Tuesday said that three Australian citizens, who were reported missing by the Australian Government last week, have been detained for "spying". Gulf News quoted Iranian judiciary spokesperson Gulam Hussain Esmaili stating that the court will decide if they were guilty or not.

"Two of them had taken pictures in military areas and the third (was detained) for spying for a third country. The court will decide whether this person (detained for spying) is guilty or not," he saidi. Meanwhile, Australia's foreign ministry has said that it was providing consular assistance to the families of the detainees in Iran after a British daily reported that two British-Australian women and an Australian man had been arrested in Iran on charges of espionage. (ANI)

