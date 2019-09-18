REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10:00 p.m. GMT /6:00 a.m. SGT

The New York Giants on Tuesday announced that twice Super Bowl champion Eli Manning would be benched in favor of rookie Daniel Jones, marking the latest casualty in an NFL season that has so far been unkind to the league's veteran quarterbacks.

NIRELAND-BLOODYSUNDAY/ British soldier faces murder charges over 1972 "Bloody Sunday" killings

First hearing of the sole former British soldier prosecuted for two murders in the "Bloody Sunday" killings of 13 unarmed Catholic civil rights marchers in Londonderry by British paratroopers in 1972 - one of the most notorious incidents of the Northern Ireland conflict. Sep 18

INDIA-KASHMIR/ (PIX) (TV) Monitoring developments in India's Kashmir amid tight security after New Delhi revoked special status of the region

Monitoring developments in Kashmir amid tensions over India's decision this month to revoke the special status of its portion of the majority Muslim region that both countries claim. Sep 18

SPORTS VENEZUELA-BASEBALL/ (PIX) (TV)

WIDER IMAGE - "I wanted to stay": Venezuelan youth baseball players return from U.S. tournament to blackouts and uncertainty While representing Venezuela in the baseball Little League World Series in the United States last month, 12-year-old Adrian Salcedo ate tacos and Chik-Fil-A, put on a virtual reality headset to envision himself hitting home runs in big league ballparks, and marveled at the lush grass on the fields.

SAUDI-ECONOMY/ (PIX) (TV) Euromoney Saudi Arabia business conference, day 1

Euromoney GCC Financial Forum 2019, finance conference with speakers including central bank governor, finance minister, senior bankers, CEOs of major corporates and banks. Sep 18

COLOMBIA-CENBANK/ POLL-Colombian central bank to hold rate yet again, analysts say

Colombia’s seven-member central bank board will hold the country’s benchmark interest rate yet again at its September meeting, analysts in a Reuters poll said. Sep 18

KENYA-BANKING/LAWMAKING (PIX) Kenyan lawmakers vote on changes made to banking laws, including on commercial lending rate caps

The changes to the Kenyan commercial interest rate cap were required after a lawmakers after the High Court gave parliament a 12-month ultimatum in March to alter the law to comply with the constitution. The government in 2016 limited rates banks can charge customers at four points above the central bank's benchmark - currently 9% - saying they were concerned about high rates. Sep 18

EU-APPLE/STATEAID (TV) Apple to appeal an EU order to pay 13 billion euros in back taxes to Ireland

Apple will seek to convince Europe's second-highest court to overturn an EU order to pay 13 billion euros in back taxes to Ireland in a case key to EU efforts to get multinationals pay their fair share of taxes and a landmark decision for Europe's tough talking antitrust chief. Ireland is also fighting the EU order. Sep 18

USA-FED/ (PIX) (GRAPHIC) Fed announces policy decision

Advance for FOMC meeting this afternoon. 18 Sep 01:00 ET / 05:00 GMT

RETAIL-RENTAL/ (PIX) (TV) Garments for lease: ‘rental’ apparel brings new wrinkles for retail stores

Growing interest in renting even everyday clothing such as jeans and athletic wear is drawing mall retailers from Urban Outfitters, to NYC&Co, to American Eagle and Bloomingdale’s, to experiment with selling apparel rental subscriptions. 18 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

Scientists release sterile mosquitoes in Burkina to fight malaria Scientists in Burkina Faso have deployed a new weapon in the fight against malaria, and waded into a thorny bioethics debate, by letting loose thousands of genetically sterilised mosquitoes.

U.S. social media firms testify on violent, extremist online content Google, Facebook and Twitter testify before U.S. Senate panel on efforts by social media firms to remove violent content from online platforms.

18 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT AMERS-REUTERS-RANKING-INNOVATIVE-INSTITUTIONS/

The World’s Most Innovative Research Institutions - 2019 While they might not get the headlines that Silicon Valley startups do, government agencies have long been on the forefront of innovation. The results of government-funded research are part of everyday life, including fluorescent lights, lasers, the global positioning system and the Internet.

FASHION-MILAN/ (PIX) (TV) Milan kicks off Spring 2020 shows with Prada, Peter Pilotto

Milan holds its leg of the fashion week calendar, where designers such as Giorgio Armani, Versace, Gucci, Prada and Dolce & Gabbana present their womenswear collections for spring/summer 2020. Sep 18

DUP leader Arlene Foster speaks in Dublin 18 Sep

UN-NUCLEAR/ U.N. nuclear watchdog's annual General Conference

The U.N. nuclear watchdog holds its annual General Conference, a week-long meeting of its member states and its biggest policy-making body. Sep 18

MALAYSIA-POLITICS/FOREIGNPOLICY (PIX) Malaysia to launch Foreign Policy Framework

Malaysia will launch its new foreign policy framework, as Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad's nascent administration looks to reassess its foreign ties at a time of growing geopolitical risks in East Asia and the Middle East and global growth concerns tied to the Sino-U.S. trade war. 18 Sep 02:30 ET / 06:30 GMT

BRITAIN-EU/JUNCKER (PIX) (TV) Commission president Juncker gives speech on Brexit in the European Parliament

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and Chief Brexit negotiator Michel barnier address the plenary of the European Parliament on Britain's withdrawal from the European Union. 18 Sep 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

BRITAIN-EU/GERMANY-STURGEON (PIX) (TV) Scotland's Nicola Sturgeon in Berlin to answer Brexit questions

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon attends event in Berlin where she will answer questions on the relationship between Scotland and Britain and the EU. 18 Sep 03:30 ET / 07:30 GMT

BRITAIN-EU/COURT (PIX) (TV) Supreme Court hearing on prorogation ahead of Brexit

The UK Supreme Court will hear a challenge against Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to prorogue parliament for five weeks, a suspension campaigner Gina Miller and ex-PM John Major argue is unlawful. This is the second day of an expected three days of the hearing. 18 Sep 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

BRITAIN-EU/PARLIAMENT (PIX) (TV) European Parliament votes on resolution recommending Brexit extension to avoid no-deal

European lawmakers vote on the merits of giving Britain an extension to Article 50 at a summt on Oct 17 in Brussels. The resolution is not binding but carries political weight. 18 Sep 07:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

RUSSIA-CHINA/ (PIX) (TV) Russia's Putin meets China's Premier Li Keqiang

Russia President Vladimir Putin meets Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang in Kremlin. 18 Sep 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

CLIMATE-CHANGE/THUNBERG-CONGRESS (PIX) (TV) Swedish activist Greta Thunberg urges adults to join climate strike, testifies to Congress

Global climate activist Greta Thunberg of Sweden testifies at a congressional hearing on "Voices Leading the Next Generation on the Global Climate Crisis." 18 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

Turkish court continues trial of U.S. consular employee Metin Topuz Turkish court continues trial of U.S. consulate employee, Metin Topuz, on espionage charges.

18 Sep 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

