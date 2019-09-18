Iran's Rouhani says Yemenis attacked Saudi oil sites as 'warning'

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said Wednesday Yemenis targeted Saudi oil installations as a "warning" about a possible wider war in response to the kingdom's US-backed intervention in their conflict-ravaged country. "The Yemenis... haven't hit a hospital, they haven't hit a school, they haven't hit Sanaa bazaar. They just hit an industrial center... to warn you," Rouhani said after a cabinet meeting, in remarks posted on the government's Twitter account.

Washington has said it has proof that Saturday's attacks on Saudi oil installations originated in Iran.

