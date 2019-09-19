China to release more meat from state reserves to secure supplies

China has released 10,000 tonnes of pork from state reserves on Thursday to secure meat supply during the National Day Holiday, the country's commerce ministry said, as a severe pig disease ravaged the world's top pig herd.

Beijing also released 2,400 tonnes of beef and 1,900 tonnes of mutton from state reserves earlier this month, according to a statement published on the website of the Ministry of Commerce. Pork prices have jumped sharply recently and demand for the meat has fallen, the ministry said.

With a significant increase in meat imports and as the volume of frozen meat in reserves remains high, supplies are secured, it added. The ministry said it will continue to monitor supplies and prices of pork, and coordinate with other government departments to release meats from state reserves in due time, to guarantee supply in the market.

Pork prices in the world's top consumer hit record levels following an epidemic of African swine fever that has slashed output of its favourite meat. The disease is not harmful to people but kills almost all pigs infected.

Beijing is rolling out a series of measures to help recover pig production and secure meat supplies, especially during the holidays when demand usually reaches peak levels. China consumed about 54 million tonnes of pork in 2018 but volumes this year are uncertain due to shortages.

