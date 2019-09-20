Top Iran guards commander threatens broad response to any U.S. plots

A senior Revolutionary Guards commander said on Friday Iran would respond from the Mediterranean to the Indian Ocean against any U.S. plots, the state news agency IRNA reported, amid heightened tensions after attacks on Saudi oil infrastructure.

"If the Americans think of any plots, the Iranian nation will respond from the Mediterranean, to the Red Sea and to the Indian Ocean," said General Yahya Rahim-Safavi, a senior adviser to Iran's supreme leader, according to IRNA.

Iran denies involvement in the Saudi attacks, which Tehran says were carried out by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group that has claimed responsibility for them.

Also Read: EU urges Iran to 'reverse' scale-back from nuclear deal

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)