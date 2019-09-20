International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Top Iran guards commander threatens broad response to any U.S. plots

Reuters Tehran
Updated: 20-09-2019 14:41 IST
Top Iran guards commander threatens broad response to any U.S. plots

Flag of Iran (representative image) Image Credit: ANI

A senior Revolutionary Guards commander said on Friday Iran would respond from the Mediterranean to the Indian Ocean against any U.S. plots, the state news agency IRNA reported, amid heightened tensions after attacks on Saudi oil infrastructure.

"If the Americans think of any plots, the Iranian nation will respond from the Mediterranean, to the Red Sea and to the Indian Ocean," said General Yahya Rahim-Safavi, a senior adviser to Iran's supreme leader, according to IRNA.

Iran denies involvement in the Saudi attacks, which Tehran says were carried out by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group that has claimed responsibility for them.

Also Read: EU urges Iran to 'reverse' scale-back from nuclear deal

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Iran Islamic Rep
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019