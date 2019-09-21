Odd News Summary: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte just keeps getting bugged during his public speeches

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. Alien enthusiasts descend on Nevada desert near secretive U.S. base

Scores of UFO enthusiasts converged on rural Nevada on Thursday for a pilgrimage of sorts to the U.S. installation known as Area 51, long rumored to house government secrets about alien life, as law enforcement officials beefed up security around the military base. Visitors descended early in the day on the tiny desert town of Rachel, a short distance from the military site, in response to a recent, viral social-media invitation to "storm" Area 51 on Friday, raising concerns by local authorities of unruly crowds overwhelming the community. Philippines' Duterte pestered again as gecko stalls speech

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte just keeps getting bugged during his public speeches. A noisy gecko was the latest wildlife contributor to an address by Duterte, interrupting the leader on Thursday evening just as he launched another tirade at human rights groups critical of his bloody war on drugs.

