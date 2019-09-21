US: 2 killed, 9 injured in shooting in Carolina

Two people were killed and nine others injured in a shooting early Saturday at a sports bar in Lancaster, Carolina. The shooting took place at around 2:45 am, the Lancaster Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

The gunman was still at large, reported New York Times. "This was a violent incident of huge magnitude that was witnessed by lots of people," Barry Faile, the Lancaster County sheriff, said.

"Two people are dead, and many more are seriously injured. The shooter or shooters are out there." Four victims were also airlifted to medical centres for treatment and another four were treated for noncritical injuries, the release said. (ANI)

