International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

UK minister hopes Thomas Cook talks come to 'positive conclusion'

Reuters London
Updated: 22-09-2019 13:53 IST
UK minister hopes Thomas Cook talks come to 'positive conclusion'

Image Credit: Twitter (@SkyNews)

British security minister Brandon Lewis said he hoped talks about the future of travel company Thomas Cook come to a positive conclusion on Sunday.

The world's oldest travel company is fighting for its survival over the weekend after lenders threatened to pull the plug on a rescue deal that has been months in the making.

"I hope that they come to a positive conclusion," Lewis told Sky News when asked about the discussions. He declined to comment further on what steps the government was prepared to take.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019