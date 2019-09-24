Odd News Roundup: From tree to chair without the carpentry: UK couple grows furniture

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

From tree to chair without the carpentry: UK couple grows furniture

On a two-acre field in England's Midlands, Gavin and Alice Munro are taking sustainability to the next level: they harvest trees which they train to grow into chairs. The couple has a furniture farm in Derbyshire where they are nurturing 250 chairs, 100 lamps, and 50 tables. It is their answer to what they see as the inefficient and carbon-heavy process of cutting down mature trees to create furniture.

Loo and behold! Japan's high-tech toilets bemuse fans

Japan may not win their home Rugby World Cup but they have already proved themselves world beaters when it comes to toilets. Going to the loo is a much more futuristic experience in the Land of the Rising Sun and touring fans have been fascinated by their visit to these high-tech "washlets".

