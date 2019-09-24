Iran blasts Europe's 'ridiculous' accusations over attacks on Saudi

Iran on Tuesday rejected "ridiculous" allegations that it carried out this month's attack on Saudi oil infrastructure after the leaders of France, Germany and Britain backed US conclusions that Tehran was responsible. "These allegations, which lack evidence, are based solely on a ridiculous rationale that 'there is no other possible explanation'," Iran's foreign ministry said in a statement.

The September 14 blasts at the Abqaiq and Khurais facilities temporarily knocked out half of Saudi Arabia's oil production.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)