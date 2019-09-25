Bomb explodes injuring five in southern Turkey: state media

Five people were injured Wednesday when a roadside bomb exploded as a bus carrying police drove by in the southern Turkish province of Adana, state media reported. The blast in Adana was either an "improvised explosive device or a different type of bomb", the governor, Mahmut Demirtas, told Anadolu news agency.

One of those hurt was a police officer, he said, but the casualties did not suffer serious injuries. The other four injured were passers-by, Demirtas added.

"The injured are in really good condition. Citizens went to the hospital as a precaution. There are no issues for our police," Demirtas said after police and ambulance services rushed to the scene. Images in Turkish media showed the damaged bus underneath a footbridge in Yuregir district.

The Adana governor did not speculate on who carried out the bombing. Turkey was hit by a series of terror attacks in 2015 and 2016 which killed hundreds of people and were blamed on the Islamic State extremist group and Kurdish militants.

