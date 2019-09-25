International Development News
Iran ready to agree to enhanced nuclear checks if U.S. ratifies deal, lifts sanctions - Press TV

Reuters
Updated: 25-09-2019 15:36 IST
Iran's English-language Press TV said on Wednesday Iran was offering to agree to enhanced inspections of its nuclear programme, if the U.S. Congress ratifies the 2015 nuclear deal and Washington lifts all sanctions.

"Iran's proposed amendment to the nuclear deal calls for early approval of an additional protocol by Iran's parliament, nuclear deal approval by U.S. Congress, lifting of all sanctions by Washington," state-run Press TV said, citing what it described as informed sources.

