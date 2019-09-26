International Development News
Development News Edition
Lorenzo becomes category 3 hurricane; more strengthening possible: NHC

Reuters
Updated: 26-09-2019 15:50 IST
Lorenzo strengthened to a category 3 hurricane and might gain further in intensity during the day, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Thursday.

The hurricane was located about 995 miles (1600km) west of the southernmost Cabo Verde island, with maximum sustained winds of 125 miles per hour.

Lorenzo is forecast to turn northwest and begin moving at a slightly slower speed later on Thursday, the Miami-based forecaster said.

