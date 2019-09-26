China to host top defence and security forum in October

China will host its top defence and security meeting called the Beijing Xiangshan Forum from October 20 to 22, a Chinese military spokesperson said on Thursday. Modelled on the annual Singapore's Shangri-La Dialogue, the Beijing Xiangshan Forum hosts defence and security officials from around the world to discuss contemporary issues related to global defence and security.

Official delegations from nearly 60 countries and six international organisations, including 25 defence ministers and six chiefs of staff, have confirmed their participation in the 9th edition of the event, Ren Guoqiang, spokesperson with Chinese Ministry of Defence told a media briefing here. Themed 'Maintaining International Order and Promoting Peace in the Asia-Pacific Region,' this year's forum will have four plenary sessions and one special session on the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China and global peace and development, Ren said.

During the forum, a young officers' seminar, multiple panel discussions and other seminars will also be hosted, and the attendees will be invited to tour an exhibition on China's international military cooperation, he said.

