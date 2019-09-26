International Development News
Russia to expand its Hmeimim air base in Syria - reports

Reuters Moscow
Updated: 26-09-2019 19:42 IST
Russia is expanding its Hmeimim air base in Syria and rebuilding a second landing strip to allow the facility to serve more aircraft, Russian news agencies cited an unnamed Defence Ministry official as saying on Thursday.

The ministry has also set up new buildings to house aircraft at the site that will defend against drone attacks, the official was cited as saying. Thirty fighter planes and helicopters are currently deployed at the base, he added.

COUNTRY : Russian Federation
