Sri Lanka's ruling UNP declares Sajith Premadasa as its presidential candidate

Ending weeks of uncertainty, Sri Lanka's ruling United National Party (UNP) on Thursday declared its deputy leader Sajith Premadasa as its presidential candidate for the elections scheduled to be held on November 16.

ANI Colombo
Updated: 26-09-2019 19:36 IST
Sajith Premadasa, the deputy leader of Sri Lanka's United National Party. (Photo courtesy: Sajith Premadasa twitter handle). Image Credit: ANI

Ending weeks of uncertainty, Sri Lanka's ruling United National Party (UNP) on Thursday declared its deputy leader Sajith Premadasa as its presidential candidate for the elections scheduled to be held on November 16."The Working Committee has unanimously approved party leader Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's recommendation that Sajith Premadasa be nominated as the presidential candidate," the UNP tweeted.

Sajith Premadasa, son of late President Ranasinghe Premadasa, is a minister in the Wickremesinghe government.

Premadasa will face Gotabhaya Rajapaksa, brother of ex-strongman Mahinda Rajapaksa, from the Sri Lanka People's Front (SLPP) and Anura Kumara Dissanayake from the leftist Janata Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) in the upcoming election. (ANI)

COUNTRY : Sri Lanka
