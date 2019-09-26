Sri Lanka's ruling UNP declares Sajith Premadasa as its presidential candidate

Ending weeks of uncertainty, Sri Lanka's ruling United National Party (UNP) on Thursday declared its deputy leader Sajith Premadasa as its presidential candidate for the elections scheduled to be held on November 16."The Working Committee has unanimously approved party leader Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's recommendation that Sajith Premadasa be nominated as the presidential candidate," the UNP tweeted.

Sajith Premadasa, son of late President Ranasinghe Premadasa, is a minister in the Wickremesinghe government.

Premadasa will face Gotabhaya Rajapaksa, brother of ex-strongman Mahinda Rajapaksa, from the Sri Lanka People's Front (SLPP) and Anura Kumara Dissanayake from the leftist Janata Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) in the upcoming election. (ANI)

Also Read: Sri Lanka’s UNP names Sajith Premadasa presidential candidate

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)