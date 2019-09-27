China rejects 'smear' after Airbus hacking report

Beijing on Friday rejected an AFP report that Chinese hackers were suspected of being behind a series of cyberattacks on European aerospace giant Airbus.

"In recent years, there have been many reports about cyber attacks in the media. In these reports, without any evidence, the parties concerned always pin the label of a cyber attack on China and smear China," foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said at a regular press briefing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)