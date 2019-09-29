Reuters Odd News Summary

International Development News
Reuters
Updated: 29-09-2019 02:27 IST
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

China's 'national flag baby' raises flag, captivates millions

Feng Jianhan, 9, puts on his olive-colored army uniform, cap and white satin gloves each morning, and goosesteps across his living room. As the national anthem plays in the background, he stands by a home-made pulley system, solemnly hoists the Chinese national flag and raises hand to cap in a salute.

