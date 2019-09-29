Following are the top foreign stories at 1700 hours

FGN13 US-SIKH-TRIBUTE Americans mourn killing of trailblazing Indian-American Sikh police officer in Texas

Houston: Lt Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal put the Sikh imperative of selfless service on display for all and touched a nation with his example, a senior US official has said, amid an unbridled outpouring of grief from many Americans over the gruesome killing of the first Indian-American police officer in Texas.

FGN8 CHINA-2NDLD CRASH 36 killed, 36 injured in road accident in China

Beijing: At least 36 people have been killed and as many injured in a road accident in east China's Jiangsu Province, local authorities said on Sunday.

FGN5 RUSSIA-HUAWEI Russia rolls out the red carpet for Huawei over 5G

Moscow: While the US banned Huawei for alleged espionage and asked its allies to do the same, Moscow has rolled out the red carpet for the Chinese tech company, letting it develop 5G networks in Russia. (AFP)

FGN14 HK-2NDLD PROTEST Intense Hong Kong clashes ahead of China's 70th anniversary

Hong Kong: Fierce clashes broke out between protesters and riot police in Hong Kong on Sunday as thousands marched through the strife-torn city, during a day of global protests aimed at casting a shadow over communist China's upcoming 70th birthday.(AFP)

FGN9 UK-GANDHI-LD SCULPTOR Troubled world needs Gandhi's example: London's Parliament Square Gandhi sculptor

London: The award-winning Scottish artist behind the iconic sculpture of Mahatma Gandhi at Parliament Square in London believes that the apostle of peace is the most revered of world leaders who occupy that historic site opposite the Palace of Westminster, which houses the UK Parliament.

