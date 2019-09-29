Britain will be low-tax after Brexit, says trade minister Truss

Britain will be a low-tax, flexible economy after it leaves the European Union, trade minister Liz Truss said on Sunday.

Truss told the governing Conservative Party's annual conference in the northern English city of Manchester that Britain would be "more competitive" and "more confident" after it leaves the EU.

"A low-tax, flexible, entrepreneurial leader in the world," she said.

