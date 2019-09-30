International Development News
People News Roundup: Britain's Prince Harry swaps gifts with Malawi's president

Devdiscourse News Desk
Updated: 30-09-2019 10:28 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Britain's Prince Harry exchanged gifts with Malawi's president during his first official visit to the country on Sunday, where he also visited a college and was joined by his wife Meghan via video call. The Duke of Sussex had left the duchess and their four-month-old son Archie in Cape Town, where on Saturday Meghan met with a group of female activists, to visit Botswana, Angola and Malawi.

COUNTRY : Malawi
