Storm halts long-distance rail traffic in northern Germany

Reuters Berlin
Updated: 30-09-2019 14:13 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia

A storm with gusts of up to 110 km per hour (68 mph) disrupted rail traffic in northern Germany on Monday, including on high-speed trunk lines. Long-distance rail services were halted on the Berlin-Hamburg and Berlin-Hanover lines among others, state-owned rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Twitter.

Official weather service DWD warned of scattered gusts with speeds of up to 110 km per hour in northeast Germany.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Germany
