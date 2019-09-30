Storm halts long-distance rail traffic in northern Germany

A storm with gusts of up to 110 km per hour (68 mph) disrupted rail traffic in northern Germany on Monday, including on high-speed trunk lines. Long-distance rail services were halted on the Berlin-Hamburg and Berlin-Hanover lines among others, state-owned rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Twitter.

Official weather service DWD warned of scattered gusts with speeds of up to 110 km per hour in northeast Germany.

