International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Dutch morning commute upended by tractors in farmers' protest

Reuters The Hague
Updated: 01-10-2019 11:50 IST
Dutch morning commute upended by tractors in farmers' protest

(Representative Image) Image Credit: Videoblocks

Traffic on Dutch roads was crippled on Tuesday morning as hundreds of farmers drove their tractors slowly along the country's major highways to The Hague for a demonstration.

Around 10,000 farmers plan a protest in The Hague to argue they are unfairly being blamed for the country's nitrogen pollution problem, a major political issue in the Netherlands at the moment.

The country's road and drivers' organization ANWB said in a statement that long traffic jams - more than 1,000 kilometers (621.37 miles) of roadways were reported clogged - caused by the tractors had contributed to one of the worst morning commutes in the country's history.

Also Read: Three dead, hundreds ill in Spain listeria outbreak - WHO

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Netherlands
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019