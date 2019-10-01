International Development News
UK PM Johnson: No Irish border posts, but will need checks somewhere

Updated: 01-10-2019 13:02 IST
Britain is not proposing border posts along the frontier between Ireland and Northern Ireland after Brexit, but there will need to check somewhere, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday.

Asked whether his government was proposing border posts located some distance from the boundary line itself, he said: "Absolutely not".

But he added: "In the end, a sovereign, united country must have a single customs territory. When the UK withdraws from the EU that must be the state of affairs that we have."

Also Read: UK Supreme Court told Boris Johnson is 'father of lies'

