Dutch King praises Indian envoy for book on Indo-Dutch ties ahead of India visit

The Netherlands' King Willem-Alexander has heaped praise on Indian Ambassador Venu Rajamony for his book highlighting the cross-cultural legacy between the two countries ahead of his visit to India this month. The King, who received the first copy of the book titled 'India and the Netherlands: Past, Present and Future' authored by Rajamony, attended a seminar along with Queen Maxima on the Indo-Dutch bilateral relations here. The book - an encyclopaedia of the cross-cultural legacy between India and the Netherlands - was released at the event jointly organised by the Royal Asian Art Society in the Netherlands and the Embassy of India.

The Dutch royals interacted with representatives who embody the Indo-Dutch connection in the fields of business, science, culture, sports, food and health at the seminar held at the prestigious Rijksmuseum (National Museum) Amsterdam on Monday. Interacting with the media on the occasion, King Willem-Alexander said that he was looking forward to his trip to India next month.

"India is a very important country for the Netherlands. It (the book release) is a great job by the Indian Ambassador to The Hague. I am grateful to him that he found out lots about the history of our two countries," he said. Ambassador Rajamony's book highlights the significant place India occupied in the Dutch world view and the relationship between the two nations secured by strong economic ties and vibrant exchanges in the fields of culture, sports, and yoga. The book presents vivid snapshots of relations between the two nations over the centuries. It brings to life the compelling personalities whose contributions shaped the Indo-Dutch discourse and also skilfully strings together nuggets of little-known information.

It reminds that India and the Netherlands, above all, share a cultural and intellectual resilience, which has outlasted the challenges of change. The book also emphasises the bilateral strength of present-day ties, and the infinite mutual potential that the future holds for India and the Netherlands. The seminar, a curtain raiser to the upcoming state visit of the Dutch royals to India, was also attended by the Dutch Minister for Education, Deputy Mayor of Amsterdam and Ambassadors of 26 countries. It featured talks covering various aspects of history, culture and business ties between the two countries.

The talks were held between Hans de Boer, Chairman, VNO-NCW (Dutch Employers Federation); Marens Engelhard, Director of the National Archives of the Netherlands; Taco Dibbits, Director, Rjiksmuseum; Menno Fitski, Head of the Asian Art Department and Martine Gosselink, Head of Department of History, both of the Rijksmuseum; and Pieter Ariens Kappers, Chairman Royal Asian Art Society of the Netherlands. After the event, the King and Queen visited the 12th century Nataraja statue in the Museum.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)