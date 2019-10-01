NAPEC 2020 is your unique gate to North Africa energy market

North Africa Petroleum Exhibition and Conference – NAPEC is one of the largest and most influential International Exhibition and Conference in Africa and Mediterranean focusing on the hydrocarbon and energy sectors, dedicated to the North African market and is the place to develop, grow and meet the industry professionals coming from all over the world, government representatives, shareholders and service & technology providers to do business in the hydrocarbons and energy sector in North Africa region. The conference provides a platform for interaction to about 650 Operators, technology & service companies from more than 45 Countries.

Technical and Strategic Conferences

"NAPEC Conference has established itself as the industry meeting place for global hydrocarbons and energy leaders and an indispensable information and ideas exchange platform for NOCs, IOCs and technology providers," said Moustafa Sebaa of NAPEC organizing committee. Sebaa further informed, "NAPEC 2020 will bring together over 1500 delegates from NOCs, IOCs, technology providers and government representatives to mainly discuss the latest developments in enhancing the energy mix within the region, the major challenges, business opportunities, resources and potential of North Africa,". For those interested in technical and strategic energy challenges, NAPEC could be a perfect event to meet and engage with major players and decision-makers within the region. Ministers, CEOs and executives of regional energy companies from Algeria, Tunisia, Libya, Mauritania, Mali, Niger and Nigeria and also IOCs' leaders and directors from all over the world will be attending the NAPEC 2020.

In addition, the NAPEC Conference will feature over 24+ sessions across 12 categories and over 100 industry expert speakers and representatives from both the regional and international oil and gas community, providing the unique opportunity to gain insights into the industry's entire value chain and to engage with your peers.

The three-day conference plans to deliver high quality of knowledge and experience and will bring together international experts and decision-makers from NOCs, IOCs, integrated energy companies, and technology providers, to connect with the fast-evolving hydrocarbons and energy industry value chain and companies driving North Africa's industry future.

Informing about the exhibiting opportunities, Sebaa said, "most of exhibiting companies (97%) are participating to increase their brand awareness and generate new business leads, 89% of exhibiting companies have met their ROI - Return of investment, most of the exhibitors (96%) are usually signing the agreement of participating at next edition... this is TRUST. Up to date, 76% of the exhibition space is already sold, there is still a chance for those interested in showing their energy solutions to the industry's top buyers and decision-makers,".

(With inputs from Moustafa Sebaa, NAPEC)