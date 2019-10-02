Following are the top foreign stories at 2000 hours

Mahatma Gandhi's life and legacy were remembered by people across the world on his 150th birth anniversary with several countries, including France and Sri Lanka, releasing commemorative postage stamps and organising events to mark the day.

FGN40: UK-2NDLD NIZAM London/Islamabad: The UK High Court on Wednesday ruled in favour of India and dismissed Pakistan's claim over funds belonging to the late 7th Nizam of Hyderabad at the time of Partition in 1947 and now worth around 35 million pounds.

Beijing: The celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary, which is held every year since 2005 at a public park in Beijing, was shifted to the Indian Embassy premises in the last minute on Wednesday after the Chinese government denied permission to hold the event, Indian Embassy officials here said.

FGN31: INDOUS-LD JAISHANKAR Washington: India and the US have experienced dramatic changes in their relationship in the last two decades, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said, exuding confidence that the two countries will find a way to "fix" their bilateral trade disputes.

New York: Observing that Mahatma Gandhi envisioned Indian nationalism as one that was never narrow or exclusive, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday proposed what he called the 'Einstein Challenge' to ensure Gandhi's ideals are remembered by future generations.

FGN27: US-LD S400 Washington: India needs the S-400 'Triumf' missile defence system and has apprised the Trump administration of its decision to acquire them from Russia, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said, exuding confidence that the US would appreciate its rational.

Kathmandu: Mahatma Gandhi's first statue in Nepal was unveiled on Wednesday on the premises of the Indian Embassy here to mark his 150th birth anniversary.

FGN28: PALESTINE-GANDHI Ramallah (West Bank): Palestine has released a commemorative postage stamp on Mahatma Gandhi, honouring his "legacy and values", to mark the 150 birth anniversary of the world leader.

Colombo: Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Wednesday unveiled a bronze bust of Mahatma Gandhi at his official residence 'Temple Trees' here as he paid floral tribute to the Indian leader on his 150th birth anniversary.

FGN16: PAK-AFGHAN-TALKS Islamabad: US special envoy to Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad has arrived in Pakistan to discuss revival of the peace talks with the Pakistani leaders and a possible meeting with a Taliban delegation headed by the group's co-founder and chief peace negotiator Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar.

