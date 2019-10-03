REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

Hong Kong demonstrators clashed with police into the early hours of Thursday, throwing petrol bombs and venting their anger over the shooting of a teenager earlier in the week, as months of anti-government protests showed no sign of letting up.

NORTHKOREA-MISSILES North Korea says it successfully tested new submarine-launched ballistic missile

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea said on Thursday it had successfully test-fired a new submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) from the sea to contain external threats and bolster self-defense, ahead of fresh nuclear talks with the United States. U.S.

USA-TRUMP-WHISTLEBLOWER U.S. diplomat at center of Trump-Ukraine affair to meet with House committee staff

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A longtime U.S. diplomat who served as President Donald Trump’s special envoy for Ukraine will tell his story to congressional committee staff on Thursday as part of a Democratic-led impeachment probe of the Republican president. TEXAS-CRIME-AMBER-GUYGER

Dallas policewoman gets 10 years for murder; 'I forgive you,' victim's brother says AUSTIN, Texas (Reuters) - Former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Wednesday by a Texas jury that found her guilty of murder for walking into a neighbor’s apartment thinking it was her own and shooting him as he ate ice cream.

BUSINESS WTO-AIRCRAFT

U.S. widens trade war with tariffs on European planes, cheese, whisky to punish subsidies LONDON/BRUSSELS/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Wednesday said it would slap 10% tariffs on European-made Airbus planes and 25% duties on French wine, Scotch and Irish whiskies, and cheese from across the continent as punishment for illegal EU aircraft subsidies.

AIRBNB-LISTING-EXCLUSIVE Exclusive: Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs poised to lead Airbnb's listing - sources

Short-term home rental company Airbnb Inc is set to hire Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs Group Inc as joint lead advisers on its planned stock market flotation next year, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-RKELLY R&B singer R. Kelly gets May 2020 trial date in sex abuse case

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Singer R. Kelly will face a May 18 trial on charges that he recruited underage girls and women to have sex with him, isolating them and controlling what they ate and when they went to the bathroom, a U.S. judge ruled on Wednesday. PEOPLE-MAC-MILLER-INDICTMENT

Three indicted on federal drug charges in rapper Mac Miller's death LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Three accused drug dealers who prosecutors say supplied rapper Mac Miller with the counterfeit oxycodone laced with fentanyl blamed in his fatal 2018 overdose were indicted on federal drug distribution charges on Wednesday.

SPORTS ATHLETICS-WORLD-NORMAN

American Norman misses 400m final due to injury DOHA (Reuters) - American Michael Norman, a gold medal favorite at the world athletics championships, missed out on the 400 meters final after holding back in the semi-final to avoid exacerbating a lingering injury.

OLYMPICS-IOC IOC plans boxing qualifiers with the help of suspended AIBA

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (Reuters) - The International Olympic Committee has been cooperating with boxing’s suspended international federation AIBA as the Olympic body plans the sport’s qualifiers and tournament at next year’s Tokyo 2020 Games. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS CANADA-ELECTION/TRUDEAU-STRATEGY (PIX)

How the Trudeau campaign scrambled to sidestep political disaster Interviews with Trudeau aides and strategists show how they hastily devised a strategy to rehabilitate the prime minister’s image before the damage gelled from revelations that he appeared in black face. It's unclear if the strategy worked,

3 Oct 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT EU-COMMISSION/GENTILONI (PIX) (TV)

Hearing before the EU Parliament of European economic commissioner-designate Gentiloni European Economy Commissioner-designate Paolo Gentiloni from Italy attends hearing by Members of the European Parliament. Gentiloni has said he would seek to reach an accord on a tax on digital services by 2020 at the OECD/G20 and that if that wasn't possible, he would propose a European web tax.

3 Oct 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT GERMANY-POLITICS/UNIFICATION DAY (PIX) (TV)

Germany celebrates 29th anniversary of reunification in Kiel Germany's political elite attends celebrations in the northern city of Kiel to mark the 29th anniversary of the country's reunification. Chancellor Angela Merkel is scheduled to speak.

3 Oct 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT FRANCE-MOULINROUGE/ANNIVERSARY (PIX)

WIDER IMAGE - Backstage at the Moulin Rouge: keeping the show on track for 130 years The Moulin Rouge, the French cabaret famous for its high-kicking cancan dancers and flesh-exposing ostrich feather costumes, this week marks 130 years since it first opened its doors to audiences.

3 Oct 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT USA-EDUCATION/CHEATING (PIX)

Former New York law firm head to be sentenced in college admissions scandal The former co-chairman of the law firm Willkie Farr & Gallagher is scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday after admitting that he participated in what prosecutors call the largest college admissions scam uncovered in U.S. history.

3 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT USA-IMMIGRATION/REFUGEES (PIX) (TV)

Separated families in limbo after cut to U.S. refugee admissions After the Trump administration cut the refugee cap to the lowest level in modern history to 18,000 with more than half of those slots going to Iraqis, Central Americans and religious minorities, many families waiting for years to be reunited have been left in uncertainty about what will happen to their relatives.

3 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT BRITAIN-EU/JUNCKER (PIX) (TV)

EU's Juncker briefs 27 member states on Brexit European Commission head, Jean-Claude Juncker, will meet EU ambassadors from 27 member states but Britain to brief them on the latest on Brexit after Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday unveiled his latest plan for a deal before Oct. 31.

3 Oct 06:30 ET / 10:30 GMT PORTUGAL-ELECTION/AUSTERITY (PIX)

In austerity-scarred Portugal, fiscal discipline is a vote winner Portugal's Socialist Prime Minister Antonio Costa aims to retain power at Sunday's parliamentary election with a pledge that looks like an unlikely vote-winner for western Europe's poorest country - no backtracking on tight spending controls.

3 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT BRITAIN-EU/IRELAND-VARADKAR (TV)

Ireland's Leo Varadkar visits Swedish PM Ireland's Prime Minister Leo Varadkar meets his Swedish counterpart Stefan Lofven for talks set to focus on Brexit.

3 Oct 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT BURUNDI-TANZANIA/ (PIX) (TV)

First batch of Burundian refugees return home from Tanzania for political re-education The first batch of 1,000 refugees is due to arrive home in Burundi form Tanzania. They will arrive in a transit camp in the east of the country where they will receive what officials call "patriotic education" before returning to their villages.

3 Oct 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT BRITAIN-EU/IRELAND

Irish Foreign Minister answers question at parliamentary committee 3 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/WHISTLEBLOWER-VOLKER (PIX) (TV) US diplomat at the center of Trump/Ukraine scandal to tell his story to Congress

Kurt Volker, President Donald Trump's former envoy to Ukraine, will be interviewed by staff for three U.S. House of Representatives committees as part of the impeachment inquiry into the president's dealings with Ukraine. 3 Oct 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

USA-HONDURAS/DRUGS U.S. trial continues for Honduran president's brother

Trial continues for Honduran politician Juan Antonio "Tony" Hernandez, accused of conspiring to move tons of cocaine into the United States for years with the help of his brother, Honduras' current president. 3 Oct 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

BRITAIN-EU/ART AUCTION (PIX) (TV) Banksy's chimps in parliament up for auction

A Banksy painting of primates sitting in Britain's parliament goes under the hammer on Thursday and is expected to fetch up to $2.5 million. 3 Oct 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

USA-POLITICS/OCASIO-CORTEZ (TV) Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez hold town meeting on "A Just Society"

U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will be host a community town hall to discuss her new legislative agenda "A Just Society." 3 Oct 17:30 ET / 21:30 GMT

VENEZUELA-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV) Toothpick and two generals helped Venezuela opposition leader survive jail

During his four months in a small military jail cell, Venezuela's Congress vice-president scratched the days on a wall with his toothpick, lost 35 kg and made unlikely friends with two generals who have fallen foul of the socialist government. 3 Oct 18:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS RUSSIA-ENERGY/SAUDI (PIX) (TV)

Saudi Arabia's energy minister speaks at Russian energy forum Saudi Arabia's energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman speaks at a session of Russian Energy Week International Forum. Energy ministers of Russia, Iran, Azerbaijan and Venezuela as well as the head of Russia's Lukoil company are among other speakers.

3 Oct 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT GLOBAL-ECONOMY/FOOD

U.N. agency FAO releases its latest food price index and cereal supply outlook U.N. food agency FAO releases its latest monthly global food price index and its updated cereal supply outlook.

3 Oct 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT ECB-FINLAND/

Finnish CenBank chief Rehn's quarterly news conference 3 Oct 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

USA-FED/MESTER Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Mester is panelist at Brookings Institution event

Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester participates in "So What are the Implications for Policy?" panel before the Brookings Institution's "What's (Not) Up with Inflation?" event, in Washington. 3 Oct 12:10 ET / 16:10 GMT

USA-FED/KAPLAN Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Kaplan participates in moderated Q&A

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan participates in moderated question-and-answer session before a community forum hosted the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, Houston Branch, in The Woodlands, Texas. 3 Oct 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

USA-FED/CLARIDA Fed's Clarida takes part in panel discussion in New York

Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida participates in "Outlook for the Economy and Monetary Policy" discussion at a Wall Street Journal Event: "The Future of Global Markets." 3 Oct 18:35 ET / 22:35 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE USA-COURT/TERM (GRAPHIC)

With election looming, Supreme Court tackles contentious issues of guns, abortion and Trump The Supreme Court's new term opens on Monday with many court-watchers expecting the conservative majority to take a more aggressive rightward turn, with a series of major cases on divisive social issues on the agenda, including major gay rights case and Trump’s attempt to wind down the DACA program that protects young immigrants from deportation.

3 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT USA-HONDURAS/DRUGS-EXPLAINER

U.S. trial continues for Honduran president's brother How did the president of Honduras get caught up in a cocaine smuggling trial in the USA?

3 Oct 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT SPORTS

OLYMPICS-IOC/ (TV) IOC President news briefing after Executive Board two-day Meeting

The Executive Board is scheduled to receive reports from the Organising Committees of the upcoming Olympic Games and various IOC commissions, as well as updates on the activities of the IOC administration. 3 Oct 12:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

