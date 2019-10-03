International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Iran says two border crossings to Iraq closed because of unrest in Iraq

Reuters Baghdad
Updated: 03-10-2019 13:48 IST
Iran says two border crossings to Iraq closed because of unrest in Iraq

Image Credit: Wikimedia

Two border crossings to Iraq, including one widely used by Iranian pilgrims, have been closed because of unrest in Iraq, the semi-official news agency Mehr quoted Iran's border guards commander as saying on Thursday. General Qasem Rezaei said the Khosravi and Chazabeh crossings had been closed since late Wednesday, Mehr reported.

A senior Iranian pilgrimage official told state television that the Khosravi border crossing was closed, but other crossings were open ahead of an annual Shi'ite Muslim pilgrimage in Iraq.

Also Read: Pakistan opens major border crossings for Afghans to take part in polls

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Iraq
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019