CORRECTED-Spain plans measures worth 300 mln euros to combat impact of Thomas Cook collapse

Reuters Madrid
Updated: 03-10-2019 19:29 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@tcookin)

Spain is preparing a plan worth 300 million euros (328 million) to combat the economic fallout of the collapse of British travel group Thomas Cook, acting Tourism Minister Reyes Maroto said on Thursday.

The plan covers 13 separate measures and will include a credit line for the affected companies, Maroto told reporters. The measures will be tabled for approval at a cabinet meeting on Oct. 11, she added.

COUNTRY : Spain
