Pak complains to Twitter about suspension of accounts posting about Kashmir issue

Pakistan on Thursday said it has complained to Twitter about suspension of accounts of Pakistanis posting about the Kashmir issue. The microblogging site has suspended about 200 accounts of Pakistanis posting about the Kashmir issue. Islamabad alleged Twitter of bias, however, the company maintained that it enforced policies judiciously and ensured impartiality of all users, regardless of their political beliefs and country of origin.

Responding to a question at his weekly press briefing on Thursday, Foreign Office spokesman Mohammad Faisal said, "We have raised this issue (suspension of Twitter accounts) with the Twitter administration and are awaiting their reply." Pakistanis have been reacting on various social media accounts after India on August 5 revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated it into two union territories.

Faisal also criticised the "communication blockade and clampdown" in Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370. He also regretted that there has been a slander campaign against the appointment of Ambassador Munir Akram as Pakistan's new permanent representative to the United Nations, replacing Maleeha Lodhi.

Lodhi, he said, was replaced after the completion of her tenure in the UN. Prime Minister Imran Khan in a surprise move on September 30 appointed Akram, known for his strident anti-India stand, as Pakistan's envoy to the UN, a day after he returned from the US.

The Pakistan Foreign Office gave no reason for Lodhi's removal. The development came a day after Prime Minister Khan returned from New York, where he raised the Kashmir issue in his maiden address to the UN General Assembly last week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)