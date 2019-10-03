Six protesters shot dead in south Iraq: health official

Nasiriyah (Iraq), Oct 3 (AFP) Six protesters were shot dead on Thursday in the southern Iraqi city of Nasiriyah, a health official said, the deadliest incident yet in three days of nationwide demonstrations. Another 56 people were wounded in the protest, regional health chief Abdulhussein al-Jaberi told AFP.

A total of 27 people, including two police officers, have been killed since demonstrations against unemployment and corruption erupted in Iraq on Tuesday. (AFP) ZH ZH

