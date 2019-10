Protests caused by the elimination of fuel subsidies are ending, Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno said on Thursday after their removal sparked the Andean oil producer's worst civil unrest in years.

"The areas of violence are being controlled almost totally," he told reporters in the coastal city of Guayaquil, praising the armed forces and police for restoring order.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)