International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Hong Kong leader invokes emergency powers to try to quell escalating violence

Reuters Hong Kong
Updated: 04-10-2019 13:07 IST
Hong Kong leader invokes emergency powers to try to quell escalating violence

Image Credit: ANI

Hong Kong's embattled leader Carrie Lam on Friday invoked colonial-era emergency powers for the first time in more than 50 years in a dramatic move intended to quell escalating violence in the Chinese-ruled city.

Lam, speaking at a news conference, said a ban on face masks would take effect Saturday, Oct. 5, under the emergency laws that allow authorities to "make any regulations whatsoever" in the public interest.

Also Read: Hong Kong protesters block roads near stadium where leader Carrie Lam spoke

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : China
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019