PTI Kiev
Updated: 04-10-2019 14:54 IST
Ukraine reviews cases into firm linked to Biden's son: prosecutor

Kiev, Oct 4 (AFP) Ukraine's prosecutor-general said on Friday his office was reviewing a number of cases related to an energy firm linked to US Democrat Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden. "We are conducting an audit of the cases that were earlier overseen by the Prosecutor-General's Office," Ruslan Ryaboshapka told reporters. "We are reviewing all cases that were closed...to make a decision on whether this was illegal." (AFP)

COUNTRY : Ukraine
