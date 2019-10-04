China supports 'extremely necessary' mask ban in HK

Shanghai, Oct 4 (AFP) China on Friday threw its support behind the Hong Kong government's ban on face masks, saying the move was "extremely necessary" after months of unrest.

"The current chaos in Hong Kong cannot continue indefinitely," said Yang Guang, spokesman for the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of China's central government.

"An important moment has come for stopping the violence with a clearer attitude and more effective measures." (AFP) IND

