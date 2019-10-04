International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

China supports 'extremely necessary' mask ban in HK

PTI Shanghai
Updated: 04-10-2019 20:08 IST
China supports 'extremely necessary' mask ban in HK

Shanghai, Oct 4 (AFP) China on Friday threw its support behind the Hong Kong government's ban on face masks, saying the move was "extremely necessary" after months of unrest.

"The current chaos in Hong Kong cannot continue indefinitely," said Yang Guang, spokesman for the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of China's central government.

"An important moment has come for stopping the violence with a clearer attitude and more effective measures." (AFP) IND

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : China
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019