Reuters Odd News Summary

Italian astronaut to watch World Cup match from space

Italian astronaut Luca Parmitano will be cheering on his team from space when they take on South Africa in their pivotal Rugby World Cup clash. Parmitano will be watching Friday's Pool B match from the International Space Station as it orbits some 400 km above the earth.

