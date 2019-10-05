REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. ET/10 a.m. GMT

Hong Kong’s metro system stayed shut on Saturday, paralyzing transport in the Asian financial hub after a night of chaos in which police shot a teenage boy and pro-democracy protesters torched businesses and metro stations.

IRAQ-PROTESTS/ Iraqi authorities lift Baghdad curfew; death toll rises to 72 in days of unrest

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraqi authorities lifted a days-long curfew in Baghdad on Saturday that anti-government protesters had defied, as the toll from four days of violent unrest rose to 72 killed and hundreds injured. U.S.

USA-TRUMP-WHISTLEBLOWER/ House Democrats subpoena White House for documents in Trump impeachment probe

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Democrats on Friday subpoenaed the White House for documents they want to see as part of their impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump. USA-IMMIGRATION-HEALTHCARE/

Trump suspends entry of immigrants who cannot pay for healthcare WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday signed a proclamation suspending entry of immigrants who will not be covered by health insurance within 30 days of entering the United States or do not have the means to pay for their healthcare costs themselves.

BUSINESS US-TECH-ANTITRUST-APPLE-EXCLUSIVE/

Exclusive: Antitrust probers in Congress ask Spotify to detail alleged Apple abuses - sources U.S. lawmakers have requested information from Apple critic Spotify as part of an antitrust probe, according to two sources briefed on the investigation into allegations the iPhone maker engages in anti-competitive behavior to support its own apps.

US-USA-FED/ With economic signals mixed, Fed policymakers still divided

SAN FRANCISCO/ WASHINGTON - Last month’s slowdown in U.S. jobs growth may be a sign weakness in manufacturing is spreading to the broader economy, or it could simply reflect an expected downshift in a fundamentally healthy labor market. ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-DIAHANN-CARROLL/ Diahann Carroll, TV trailblazer for black women, dead at 84

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Diahann Carroll, a versatile singer and stage actress who quietly blazed a trail for black women on American television in the late 1960s by playing a widowed nurse and single mother in “Julia,” died on Friday at age 84, her manager said. MUSIC-THEBEATLES/

Beatles' 'Abbey Road' back at top of charts 50 years after release LONDON (Reuters) - The Beatles’ “Abbey Road” album has returned to the top of the British album charts 50 years after its first release.

SPORTS FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK/

NFL notebook: Bears' Trubisky among several QBs ruled out Friday saw no shortage of injury news in the NFL — particularly pertaining to quarterbacks. And nowhere was the news bigger than in Chicago.

BASKETBALL-NBA-INDIA-INTERVIEW/ NBA-India can emulate basketball's popularity in China: NBA executive

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Basketball can become as popular in India as it is in neighboring China and bringing pre-season games to Mumbai can prove a timely catalyst, a top NBA executive has told Reuters. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS RUSSIA-VENEZUELA/ (PIX)

Russian deputy prime minister visits Venezuela Russia`s Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov on two-day visit to Venezuela.

5 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT TUNISIA-ELECTION/PARLIAMENT (PIX) (TV)

Tunisians vote in parliamentary election Tunisia will hold parliamentary elections. The party that wins most seats has the right to nominate a prime minister, the person with most power in Tunisia's system of government.

6 Oct TURKEY-POLITICS/ (PIX)

Turkey's Erdogan chairs his AK Party's annual camp Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan chairs his ruling AK Party's annual internal evaluation camp and may comment on domestic politics and developments in Syria.

6 Oct ANIMAL-DAY/PHILIPPINES (PIX) (TV)

Filipinos join pet parade and blessing for World Animal Day Filipino owners have their pets blessed by Catholic priests and join a fashion show in celebration of World Animal Day.

6 Oct PORTUGAL-ELECTION/ (PIX) (TV)

Portugal holds national election Portuguese go to the polls to elect a new parliament after four years of economic growth and deficit cuts under the minority Socialist government of Prime Minister Antonio Costa, with support from the two left-wing parties in parliament - the Communists and Left Bloc.

6 Oct RELIGION

POPE-CARDINALS/ (PIX) (TV) Pope elevates 13 Roman Catholic prelates to cardinal

Pope Francis will elevate 13 Roman Catholic prelates to the rank of cardinal, including 10 "cardinal electors" under 80 years old and thus eligible to vote in an eventual conclave to choose his successor. 5 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT ALASKA-FATBEARS/

Fat is fabulous for bears in Alaska's Katmai National Park Alaska grizzly bears packing on pounds for the winter are competing for more than the season%u2019s last salmon. They are also vying for the title of the state's fattest bear.

6 Oct

Also Read: REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)