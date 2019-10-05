International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Six elephants die after falling into waterfall in Thailand

Reuters Bangkok
Updated: 05-10-2019 18:03 IST
Six elephants die after falling into waterfall in Thailand

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Six wild elephants have died after falling into a waterfall at the Khao Yai National Park in Thailand. Two others were saved in the incident on Saturday at the Haew Narok Waterfall in the northeastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima, officials said.

The dead elephants included a three-year old calf, said park chief Kanchit Srinoppawan. The waterfall has been closed temporarily following the incident. "It was an accident. We have often seen this happening," National Resources and Environment Minister Varawut Silpa-archa told Reuters.

There are around 300 wild elephants in the park, which covers more than 2,000 square km (772 square miles) of forest and grassland. It is home to various wild animals, including bears, elephants and gibbons, and is a popular destination for tourists.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Thailand
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019