International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Pope condemns 'interests' that caused Amazon fires

PTI Vaticancity
Updated: 06-10-2019 15:14 IST
Pope condemns 'interests' that caused Amazon fires

Image Credit: Twitter (@Reuters)

Pope Francis Sunday deplored the fires that ravaged the Amazon rainforest, which was "set by interests that destroy", in a homily at a synod on the region's isolated indigenous communities. "The fire set by interests that destroy, like the fire that recently devastated Amazonia, is not the fire of the Gospel. The fire of God is the warmth that attracts and gathers into unity," he said.

"It is fed by sharing, not by profits. The fire that destroys, on the other hand, blazes up when people want to promote only their own ideas, form their own group, wipe out differences in the attempt to make everyone and everything uniform."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

READ MORE ON : Francis Vatican City Amazon God
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019