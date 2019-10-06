International Development News
China's military warns protesters they may be arrested for targeting Hong Kong barracks with laser light

Reuters Beijing
Updated: 06-10-2019 17:55 IST
China's Hong Kong military garrison warned protesters on Sunday they could be arrested for targeting its barracks in the city with laser lights.

In the first direct interaction between the People's Liberation Army (PLA) and protesters, the PLA raised a yellow flag with the arrest warning written in large letters, said a Reuters witness.

As a few hundred protesters shone laser lights on the barrack walls, troops in fatigues on the roof of the building shone spotlights at protesters and used binoculars and cameras to monitor protesters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : China
