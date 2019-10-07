International Development News
Iran's Zarif says U.S. 'irrelevant occupier in Syria,' defends Syrian territorial integrity -tweet

Reuters Tehran
Updated: 07-10-2019 21:24 IST
Iran's foreign minister said on Monday the United States was an "irrelevant occupier in Syria", and called for respecting Syrian territorial integrity, after a U.S. pull-back of troops in northeast Syria appeared to open the way to a Turkish attack.

"US is an irrelevant occupier in Syria — futile to seek its permission or rely on it for security," Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted. "Achieving peace & fighting terror in Syria will only succeed thru respect for its territorial integrity & its people."

COUNTRY : Iran Islamic Rep
