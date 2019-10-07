International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

After UAE talks, Lebanon's Hariri hopes for "good announcement" - report

Reuters Beirut
Updated: 07-10-2019 21:01 IST
After UAE talks, Lebanon's Hariri hopes for "good announcement" - report

Image Credit: kremlin.ru

Lebanon's prime minister said there was a "very good atmosphere" during a meeting with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan on Monday and "God willing there will be a good announcement today", Lebanese broadcaster LBC said.

Saad Hariri made the remarks to journalists during his trip to the United Arab Emirates, LBC reported on its news app. (Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Lebanon
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019