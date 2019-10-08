International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Ecuador's Petroamazonas suspends operations at three oilfields amid protests -energy ministry

Reuters Quito
Updated: 08-10-2019 04:12 IST
Ecuador's Petroamazonas suspends operations at three oilfields amid protests -energy ministry

Image Credit: Wikipedia

Ecuadoran state-run oil company Petroamazonas EP suspended operations at three oil fields in the Amazon region on Monday, the country's energy ministry said, as protests against austerity measures convulse the country.

The suspension took place after the fields were "taken" by "individuals not affiliated with the operation," the ministry said in a statement posted on Twitter, without providing any details.

The ministry said it had asked the armed forces to increase protection to "safeguard the Ecuadoran state's resources."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Ecuador
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019