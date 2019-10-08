REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

Hong Kong’s embattled leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday her administration had no plans to use colonial-era emergency powers to introduce new laws, after a long weekend of violent protests saw widespread defiance of a ban on face masks.

AFGHANISTAN-ELECTION Afghanistan braces for political uncertainty in election's wake

KABUL (Reuters) - Despite pulling off a safer presidential election than expected, Afghanistan looks headed for a prolonged period of political uncertainty, with the two front-runners claiming victory before ballots are tallied and signaling they would not accept defeat. U.S.

USA-COURT-LGBT U.S. Supreme Court weighs major gay, transgender employment rights case

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday wades into a major LGBT rights dispute over whether a landmark decades-old federal anti-discrimination law that prohibits employment discrimination on the basis of sex covers gay and transgender workers. SYRIA-SECURITY-TURKEY-TRUMP

'Buckle up': Abrupt Syria policy shift is sign of Trump unchained WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Over the span of just a few hours, U.S. President Donald Trump upended his own policy on Syria with a chaotic series of pronouncements, blindsiding foreign allies, catching senior Republican supporters off guard and sending aides scrambling to control the damage.

BUSINESS USA-TRADE-CHINA-EXCLUSIVE

U.S. widens blacklist to include China's top AI startups ahead of trade talks WASHINGTON/SHANGHAI (Reuters) - The U.S. government expanded its trade blacklist to include some of China’s top artificial intelligence startups, punishing Beijing for its treatment of Muslim minorities and ratcheting up tensions ahead of high-level trade talks in Washington this week.

SAMSUNG-ELEC-RESULTS Samsung's third-quarter profit estimate exceeds expectations on smartphone sales

SEOUL (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics flagged slightly better than expected third quarter profit on Tuesday, helped by strong sales of its new Galaxy Note 10 smartphone series even as a slump in its memory chip business continued to weigh on earnings. ENTERTAINMENT

FILMFESTIVAL-LONDON-THE-TWO-POPES 'Two Popes' filmmakers hope Pope Francis is amused

LONDON (Reuters) - Director Fernando Meirelles is a fan of Pope Francis but says his new film, which tries to get into the head of the Argentine pontiff, also shows some of his weaknesses. FRANCE-MOULINROUGE-ANNIVERSARY-WIDERI

Backstage at the Moulin Rouge: keeping the show on track for 130 years PARIS (Reuters) - The Moulin Rouge, the French cabaret famous for its high-kicking cancan dancers and flesh-exposing ostrich feather costumes, this week marks 130 years since it first opened its doors to audiences.

SPORTS CHINA-BASKETBALL-NBA

NBA stirs U.S. hornet's nest, faces China backlash over Hong Kong tweet WASHINGTON/SHANGHAI (Reuters) - An increasing number of U.S. lawmakers voiced anger on Monday over the NBA’s response to a Houston Rockets official’s tweet backing Hong Kong democracy protests, raising U.S.-China tensions as talks to end a 15-month trade war resumed.

BASKETBALL-NBA-TOR-LOWRY Raptors, Lowry agree to one-year, $31 million extension

Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry agreed to terms on a one-year, $31 million contract extension, according to a published report Monday. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS EUROPE-MIGRANTS/MINISTERS (TV)

EU migration ministers meet as arrivals from Turkey to Greek islands rise Five EU countries including Italy and Malta will seek support from other countries in the bloc to a relocation agreement they sealed last month for refugees and migrants plucked from the Mediterranean sea trying to cross from Africa to Europe.

8 Oct 02:30 ET / 06:30 GMT USA-TRUMP/WHISTLEBLOWER (PIX) (TV)

U.S. Congressional impeachment probe into Trump's Ukraine moves turns to ambassador Congress's impeachment investigation into U.S. President Donald Trump's effort to get Ukraine to probe political rival Joseph Biden moves forward Tuesday when three Democratic-led committees hear testimony from the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, a major Trump donor.

8 Oct 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT TUNISIA-ELECTION/KAROUI (PIX)

Why is a Tunisian presidential candidate in detention? One of the candidates in Tunisia's presidential election has spent the campaign in a prison cell awaiting a verdict in a corruption case. The bizarre situation threatens to plunge Tunisia into constitutional confusion.

9 Oct HUNGARY-LOCAL ELECTION/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)

Hungary prepares for local elections, opposition could take capital Hungary prepares for local elections that could see an opposition politician take the office of mayor in Budapest, reducing the political dominance of Prime Minister Viktor Orban's Fidesz party in the country.

9 Oct USA-ELECTION/LOUISIANA

Louisiana's Democratic governor fights for re-election in a Republican-leaning state Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, a moderate Democrat who supports gun rights and opposes abortion, is fighting for a second term in office in a conservative-leaning state. He faces two Republican rivals on Saturday, with voters given a choice between him, U.S. Representative Ralph Abraham and businessman Eddie Rispone in the state's open priamry.

9 Oct CLIMATE-CHANGE/CITIES (TV)

Mayors from the world's largest and most influential cities meet for the C40 Mayors Summit Global mayors from the world’s largest and most influential cities will convene with CEOs, philanthropists, campaigners, scientists and citizens at the landmark C40 Mayors Summit in Copenhagen.

9 Oct ECUADOR-PROTESTS/ (PIX) (TV)

National strike planned against Ecuador austerity measures Protesters plan a national strike to pressure Ecuadorean President Lenin Moreno's government over economic austerity measures that have caused the worst unrest in years.

9 Oct BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

US-ENERGY/ U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry to visit Latvia

Rick Perry, the U.S. Secretary of Energy, visits Latvia and meets with the country’s top officials, including the President of Latvia Egils Levits and the Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins. 8 Oct 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

USA-FUNDS/INDEX-CLIMATECHANGE (PIX) Biggest US index funds oppose most climate proposals in shareholder votes

The far-reaching impacts of climate change on companies have investors pressing corporate leaders for action to minimize environmental damage and maximize disclosure of risks to the business. 8 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-FUNDS/INDEX (PIX) SPECIAL REPORT-Passive investors: U.S. index funds control trillions but rarely challenge management

Index funds now control half the U.S. mutual fund market, giving firms including BlackRock and Vanguard unrivaled power to demand better returns and corporate citizenship from their portfolio companies. But the index firms rarely use that clout. 8 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

IRELAND-BUDGET/ (PIX) (TV) Ireland to prepare for the worst with 'no deal Brexit' budget

Ireland's finance minister will present a "no deal" Brexit budget for 2020 on Tuesday, detailing how he will keep firms afloat and allow the state's finances to return to deficit if Britain leaves the European Union in a chaotic manner. 8 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

RUSSIA-OFZ/AUCTION Russia's FinMin announces OFZ bond auctions

Russia's Finance Ministry announces OFZ bond auctions for Wednesday 8 Oct 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

USA-FED/EVANS Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Evans participates in moderated q&a

Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans participates in moderated question-and-answer session before a Chicago Rotary Club luncheon, in Chicago, Ill. 8 Oct 13:35 ET / 17:35 GMT

USA-FED/POWELL Federal Reserve Chairman Powell speaks at NABE conference in Denver

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks on "A View From the Federal Reserve" before the National Association for Business Economics 61st Annual Meeting, in Denver. 8 Oct 16:30 ET / 20:30 GMT

USA-FED/KASHKARI Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Kashkari participates in town hall

Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari participates in a town hall moderated and hosted by St. Cloud State University, in St. Cloud, Minn. 8 Oct 17:00 ET / 21:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY NOBEL-PRIZE/PHYSICS (PIX) (TV)

Winner of the 2019 Nobel Prize in physics is announced The winner of the 2019 Nobel Prize in physics is announced at a news conference.

8 Oct 05:45 ET / 09:45 GMT CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

USA-COURT/LGBT (PIX) (TV) Supreme Court hears major LGBT rights case

Supreme Court hears major LGBT rights case on whether federal employment law that outlaws discrimination on the basis of sex covers sexual orientation and gender identity 8 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

USA-CRIME/AVENATTI (PIX) Status hearing in criminal case against Michael Avenatti

A status hearing is scheduled in the criminal case accusing lawyer Michael Avenatti, who became nationally known as a critic of Donald Trump, of stealing from his former client Stormy Daniels. 8 Oct 14:30 ET / 18:30 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT FILMFESTIVAL-LONDON/KNIVES OUT (PIX) (TV)

Daniel Craig expected to hit red carpet for ''Knives Out'' Actor Daniel Craig is expected on the red carpet in London for the European premiere of ''Knives Out'' - a murder mystery from Star Wars director Rian Johnson. 8 Oct 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE UKRAINE-CRISIS/WITHDRAWAL (TV)

Troop withdrawal due to begin in Ukraine's rebel-held east Ukrainian and rebel armies expected to start the withdrawal of troops from the village of Petrivske and the town of Zolote in Ukraine's breakaway Donbass region.

9 Oct

