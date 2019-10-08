Rajnath Singh terms meeting with Macron 'productive'

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday termed his meeting with French President Emanuel Macron warm and productive. "It was a long and productive meeting which lasted for 35 minutes. The meeting demonstrated the depth of India-France bilateral partnerships, especially in the defence sector, which has significantly strengthened in recent times," Singh said in a statement.

Both leaders resolved to take the relationship between the two countries to the next level. Singh thanked Macron for his strong support for intensifying the strategic partnership between the two countries and his support to the 'Make in India' initiative.

He also expressed condolence on behalf of the government of India over the demise of former French President Jacques Chirac. The Defence Minister is on a three-day visit to France, during which he will receive the first of the 36 Rafale fighter jets manufactured for India.

After the meeting, Singh arrived in Bordeaux to participate in the Rafale fighter jet handing-over ceremony at Merignac along with the French Minister of Armed Forces Florence Parly. Singh will also perform the 'Shastrapuja' on the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami and fly a sortie in the Rafale fighter jet. (ANI)

