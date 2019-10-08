Following are the top foreign stories at 1700 hours

FGN22 CHINA-INDIA-KASHMIR

Ahead of Xi's visit, China says Kashmir issue should be resolved bilaterally; drops UN references Beijing: As Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived here Tuesday for talks with Xi Jinping ahead of the Chinese President's important visit to India, China said the Kashmir issue should be resolved between New Delhi and Islamabad, significantly omitting its recent references to the UN and UN Security Council resolutions. By K J M Varma

FGN16 FRANCE-2NDLD RAJNATH

Rajnath Singh calls on Macron; discusses India-France defence ties Paris: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called on French President Emmanuel Macron here on Tuesday and the two leaders discussed stronger India-France defence and strategic ties during their "very warm and productive" meeting. By Aditi Khanna

FGN21 RAJNATH-RAFALE Rajnath Singh arrives for Rafale handover ceremony in France

Bordeaux (France): Defence minister Rajnath Singh landed at Merignac Airport in the southwestern French town of Bordeaux on Tuesday for the handover ceremony of the first Rafale combat jet acquired by the Indian Air Force (IAF). By Aditi Khanna

FGN20 NOBEL-2NDLD PHYSICS Cosmology trio win Nobel Physics Prize

Stockholm: Canadian-American cosmologist James Peebles and Swiss astronomers Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz on Tuesday won the Nobel Physics Prize for research increasing our understanding of our place in the universe, the jury said. (AFP)

FGN10 US-COMMITTEE-3RDLD KASHMIR US Congress committee urges India to end communication blackout in Kashmir

Washington: India's communication blackout in Kashmir is having a "devastating impact" on the lives and welfare of the people there, a powerful US Congressional Committee has said, urging New Delhi to lift its more than two-month long restrictions in the Valley. By Lalit K Jha PTI

